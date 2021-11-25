Deepika Padukone entering into the metaverse is literally giving us Blinding Lights feels; See Video

Deepika Padukone is a star and keeps posting some amazing stuff on her social media. The actress is quite active on Instagram and never misses a chance to entertain her fans with some amazing videos of her and her husband Ranveer Singh. Today too Deepika shared a video of her in a car giving us a glimpse of her entering into the metaverse. This animated car video of the actress casually entering into the metaverse will surely leave all her fans confused.

In the video, we can Deepika Padukone sitting in her red animated stylish car. The car is speeding up on a lonely road and the actress is driving it. The camera then suddenly zooms on to her face and she goes from smiling to shocked within seconds. She sees a board that has ‘entering metaverse’ written on it and suddenly the windows of her car rolls up and the car speeds away. The car then enters a cube of light and jumps in the air. This sure did look like some action animation film. Sharing this video Deepika wrote, “Into the metaverse”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika has several films lined up in her kitty. To name few are Pathan, Fighter, The Intern and some have not been titled yet. She will be also sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's film.

However, she will soon be seen playing husband Ranveer Singh's onscreen wife as well in Kabir Khan's '83.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone covers face with mask and cap as she's seen exiting a dubbing studio in the city​