Deepika Padukone is equally foodie as her Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan; See her REACTION to actor’s VIDEO

Deepika Padukone is just as fond of food as her co-star Hrithik Roshan and the actress’ reaction to his latest video is all the proof we need. A few hours back, Hrithik took to his social media space and posted a new video, in which he could be seen enjoying some delectable-looking meals with his team and friends. Sharing the video, the War actor captioned the post, “Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do (laughing emoji) Foodies assemble! #MyTeam #TravelMemories.”

As soon as he shared the video, it received a lot of likes and comments from fans, friends, and celebs from the entertainment industry. Among others, Deepika Padukone also had a cute response. She wrote in the comments section, “Hey! Wait for me! (raising hands emoji)”. Adorable, isn’t it?

Deepika Padukone reacts to Hrithik Roshan’s post:

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be collaborating for the very first time in Fighter. The Siddharth Anand directorial is an aerial-based action thriller and is touted to be made on a budget of Rs. 250 crores. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the much-awaited film is all set to go on floors by August End/Early September. Siddharth Anand is expected to wrap up the post production work on Pathaan by July and even keep the first cut of the film ready before moving on to Fighter. Our source informed that the Fighter team is targeting the Gandhi Jayanti 2023 release. “It’s a four-day weekend and the team is looking to make the most of it. Both Bang Bang and War too had released during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend and it’s going to be a hat-trick for the duo,” the source concluded.

