Deepika Padukone: Every Holi party starts with Rang Barse, and the second song has to be Balam Pichkari

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Deepika Padukone says that the song Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin is a new-age Holi anthem. Read on to know more.

Holi is here and how can we not remember the amazing Holi songs of Bollywood which made us fall in love with the festival of colours even more. From Amitabh Bachchan and starrer Rang Barse from the movie Silsila to the newly released song Mere Angne Mein featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz, Bollywood has entertained us with some peppy Holi songs that we cannot ever forget. When we talk about Holi songs, how can we forget the song Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring , , Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin?

Balam Pichkari is almost played in every Holi party. Comparing the song to Rang Barse, Deepika said to Mid Day, "If I may say, Balam Pichkari is like Rang Barse (Silsila; 1981) of our generation. Nowadays, every Holi party starts with Rang Barse, and the second song has to be Balam Pichkari. So, it's become a new-age Holi anthem. It feels nice to have been part of such an iconic song." Balam Pichkari comes at a crucial point in the film which shows Naina's (Deepika) transformation from a shy girl to fun and bindaas one.

(Also Read: Happy Holi 2020: From Rang Barse to Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Bollywood songs to groove on to this festival)

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, the song has struck a chord with the audience and makes everyone groove to its peppy tunes. From Deepika's thumkas to Ranbir's cool swag moves, Balam Pichkari is almost everyone's favourite dance number. Meanwhile, DP revealing about her Holi plans said that as actors, they are busy with shootings, had called up to ask whether or not she was shooting on Holi, and luckily, since Deepika wasn’t shooting, therefore, they will have a warm cosy celebration at home.

Check out the song Balam Pichkari here:

Credits :Mid Day

Read More