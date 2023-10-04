Deepika Padukone expresses gratitude as Somy Ali lauds her for advocating mental health awareness

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression and mental health issues

Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about the mental health issues she faced in her life. The fact that she decided to be vocal about the rough patch in her life and used her status to create awareness around it got her a lot of love and appreciation from around the world. A couple of days ago, actress Somy Ali lauded the Ramleela actress for advocating for the cause and talking openly about depression. Now, Deepika reacted to her post by reposting it on her social media profile.

Deepika Padukone reacts to Somy Ali’s post about her

In her post, actress Somy Ali, who also claims to be a human rights advocate, lauded Deepika Padukone for advocating for mental health and creating awareness around it. A while ago, the Pathaan actress reposted Ali’s post and wrote “#mentalhealthmatters” along with a folded-hands emoji.

What did Somy Ali pen about Deepika Padukone?

Sharing a picture of the Piku actress, Somy Ali took to her Instagram and penned, “Today, I would like to bow my head down and simultaneously salute this beautiful young lady. She has talent, intellect and above all, courage. As someone who knows what depression feels like and has inherited it from my mother. I THANK YOU! It’s never easy to be vulnerable and particularly a star of this caliber. You are a real hero! "There were days when I just didn't want to wake up, I would sleep because sleep for me was an escape," said Deepika Padukone An estimated 3.8% of the population experience depression, including 5% of adults (4% among men and 6% among women), and 5.7% of adults older than 60 years. Approximately 280 million people in the world have depression (1). Depression is about 50% more common among women than among men.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

