Deepika Padukone expresses gratitude as she receives TIME100 Impact Award; PIC

Deepika Padukone took the internet by storm as she got the chance to feature in the recent TIME100 Impact Awards, joining other influential names from across the globe on the prestigious list. Now, just a few moments back, Deepika took to her Instagram handle and flaunted her prestigious award. Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, “Gratitude”. Deepika got featured on the list for her work in the mental health space. The actress opted for a gorgeous embellished saree and kept her makeup on point for the TIME100 Impact Awards event.

Earlier, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress took to her social media handle and shared a snapshot from the feature and captioned it, "Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think…#GRATITUDE @time." Well, fans were quick to react to Deepika's post. A fan commented, "woooow time 100 for the second time.” Many others congratulated the actor for accomplishing another milestone. For those unaware, Deepika is also the owner of 'LiveLoveLaugh' Foundation which works to destigmatize mental health struggles.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is shooting for her upcoming movie Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to release theatrically on January 25, 2023. The film directed by Siddharth Anand is a spy thriller. The teaser of Pathaan was recently released and it has already created a lot of hype amongst fans. Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline. She will also reunite with Amitabh Bachchan for the official Hindi remake of The Intern.



