Deepika Padukone expresses love for Shah Rukh Khan, shares Pathaan’s first look: Words can never do justice…

Shah Rukh Khan just completed 30 years in showbiz today, on the 25th of June. On this special occasion, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and expressed her love for him as she shared the first look of the actor’s upcoming film Pathaan.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media space and shared the first look of his much-awaited movie Pathaan, as he celebrated 30 years in the industry. Doing so, he also announced the release date of the film, which is 25th of January, 2023. As soon as he dropped the announcement and video, fans and friends went gaga with excitement.

And now, Deepika too has shared the video on her Instagram space. Sharing the first look of the film, Deepika wrote, “Words can never do justice to the love I feel for this man. Words can never do justice to the love i feel for him… (red heart emoji) Presenting Shah Rukh Khan in & as #Pathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 in Cinemas on 25th January, 2023! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @iamsrk | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf.”

It should be noted that Deepika made her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 Farah Khan film, Om Shanti Om. They continued to feature in movies like Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The actors will be reuniting on-screen in Pathaan too. Apart from them, John Abraham will be seen in the film.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan in his pipeline. He will also be making cameos in Tiger 3, Rocketry, and reportedly, in Brahmastra too.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Deepika will also be reuniting for a project with Ranbir Kapoor. To know more about that, check the link below.

