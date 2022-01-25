Deepika Padukone exudes boss lady vibes in zebra print blazer, looks HOT in knee-length boots; PICS

Actor Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic drama flick, Gehraiyaan. Ahead of the movie’s release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Amid this, Deepika Padukone has been surprising the fashion police with her stunning sartorial picks. Previously, we saw her slaying in a red plunging neckline dress and orange bodycon attire. Now, in her latest photos, the actress was seen slaying in a zebra print blazer dress.

For her latest style statement, Deepika Padukone ditched normal heels for knee-length boots as she rocked her braided hairstyle. Deepika is known for her love for minimalism, speaking of which, even this time the Piku star opted for a minimal approach to finish her look. While golden statement earrings were used as an accessory, on the other hand, winged liner and pink lips completed the makeup of the star.

Check out the photos below:

Speaking of her upcoming movie, Gehraiyaan, in a previous chat, Deepika explained that her character Alisha is something that the Indian masses have never seen before. Calling it director Shakun Batra’s forte, she emphasized that none of the Indian movies have depicted the plot of Gehraiyaan before. She added that the viewers will be able to watch the raw content without the ‘lens of judgment’. For Deepika, Gehraiyaan is definitely a ‘first’.

The plot of Gehraiyaan is yet unclear but the trailer suggests it depicts the twisted love stories of four people. With a hint of a love triangle, infidelity, chemistry, and passion, the upcoming movie will take viewers on a whirlwind of romance. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie are not releasing the movie theatrically. Instead, it will premiere on February 11, 2022, via Amazon Prime Video.

