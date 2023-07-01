Deepika Padukone exudes elegance in a stylish co-ord set as she steps out for dinner; Watch VIDEO

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most stunning actresses in the Indian film industry. The gorgeous star, who made her dreamy Bollywood debut in 2007 with the blockbuster film Om Shanti Om, established herself as the Queen Bee of the industry with some power-packed performances and massive box office successes. When it comes to her personal life, Deepika Padukone truly believes 'less is more', and is often spotted in simple yet highly stylish and unique outfits. In the latest video, the Pathaan actress is now winning the internet with her elegant look.

Deepika Padukone looks stylish in a printed co-ord set

In the latest paparazzi video which is now going viral on social media, Deepika Padukone looks absolutely stunning in a printed orange and turquoise blue co-ord set, which consists of a long, oversized shirt, and matching palazzo trousers. The Project K actress completed her stunning look with dewy make-up, a sleek bun, a nude handbag, and a pair of tanned heels. As per the reports, Deepika opted for this special outfit, which is designed by Sil-Sila.

For the unversed, popular actress Sonakshi Sinha was recently spotted in a similar Sil-Sila outfit at a recent photoshoot. The netizens, who have noticed this are now busy discussing who styled it and carried it better. However, this has led to an unintentional yet fun fashion face-off between Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha.

Check out Deepika Padukone's latest video, below:

Deepika Padukone's work front

The celebrated actress emerged as the most bankable female star of Bollywood with the massive success of Pathaan, which marked her onscreen reunion with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo is once again set to share the screen soon in Jawan, in which Deepika Padukone is making a cameo appearance.

As you may know, Deepika is reuniting with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for Fighter, the upcoming aerial action thriller which marks her first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. She is also set to make her Telugu cinema debut soon with Project K, the upcoming sci-fi action thriller that features a stellar star cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and many others.

