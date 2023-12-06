Deepika Padukone exudes swag as she returns to Mumbai post attending Academy Museum Gala in LA: WATCH
Deepika Padukone is back to the bay! The Fighter actress was spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai Airport as she returned after attending the Academy Museum Gala in LA.
Deepika Padukone is on a roll! The actress, who will soon be seen in the film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, recently attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, which was held in Los Angeles on Sunday. She joined several Hollywood celebs, such as Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and Leonardo DiCaprio, who also attended the gala. Now, after her dazzling appearance at the Academy Museum Gala, the actress has returned to Mumbai.
Deepika Padukone turns heads as she returns after attending Academy Museum Gala in LA
Deepika Padukone was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. She was dressed in all-black and looked uber-chic as she exited the airport. She wore a hooded zipper jacket over a black sweatshirt, paired with matching pants. The Fighter actress had her hair neatly tied up in a bun and was seen with dark sunglasses on. She teamed the all-black look with matching boots and was seen making her way to the car.
Check out the video below!
Deepika Padukone’s appearance at Academy Museum Gala
Deepika Padukone looked breathtakingly beautiful at the Academy Museum Gala, which took place on Sunday. She wore a blue velvet one-shoulder gown at the star-studded event and accessorized with statement diamond jewellery.
She is the first-ever Indian actor to be invited to the Academy Museum Gala. Other celebrities who posed for the photographers on the star-studded red carpet included Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Meryl Streep, and others.
Deepika Padukone’s professional front
Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, in which she had a special appearance. She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which marks her first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor.
Yesterday, the makers of Fighter unveiled Deepika’s character poster from Fighter, and the actress looked quite impressive as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni. Sharing the poster, Deepika wrote, “Squadron Leader Minal Rathore Call Sign: Minni Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever.” Fighter will release in theatres on 25th January, 2024.
ALSO READ: Fighter: Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone’s terrific poster as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?