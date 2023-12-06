Deepika Padukone exudes swag as she returns to Mumbai post attending Academy Museum Gala in LA: WATCH

Deepika Padukone is on a roll! The actress, who will soon be seen in the film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, recently attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, which was held in Los Angeles on Sunday. She joined several Hollywood celebs, such as Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and Leonardo DiCaprio, who also attended the gala. Now, after her dazzling appearance at the Academy Museum Gala, the actress has returned to Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone turns heads as she returns after attending Academy Museum Gala in LA

Deepika Padukone was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. She was dressed in all-black and looked uber-chic as she exited the airport. She wore a hooded zipper jacket over a black sweatshirt, paired with matching pants. The Fighter actress had her hair neatly tied up in a bun and was seen with dark sunglasses on. She teamed the all-black look with matching boots and was seen making her way to the car.

Check out the video below!

Deepika Padukone’s appearance at Academy Museum Gala

Deepika Padukone looked breathtakingly beautiful at the Academy Museum Gala, which took place on Sunday. She wore a blue velvet one-shoulder gown at the star-studded event and accessorized with statement diamond jewellery.

Advertisement

She is the first-ever Indian actor to be invited to the Academy Museum Gala. Other celebrities who posed for the photographers on the star-studded red carpet included Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Meryl Streep, and others.

Deepika Padukone’s professional front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, in which she had a special appearance. She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which marks her first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor.

Yesterday, the makers of Fighter unveiled Deepika’s character poster from Fighter, and the actress looked quite impressive as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni. Sharing the poster, Deepika wrote, “Squadron Leader Minal Rathore Call Sign: Minni Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever.” Fighter will release in theatres on 25th January, 2024.

ALSO READ: Fighter: Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone’s terrific poster as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore