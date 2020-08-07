Deepika Padukone is fascinated by fans’ enchanting artwork that showcases her beauty in whole other dimension
Deepika Padukone has been spending her lockdown with Ranveer Singh. The actress who is widely loved by millions has been keeping her fans and followers up to date with her daily routines, her cute posts with Ranveer, etc. Her social media is flooded with posts of the actress pampering herself, cooking, organising, etc. Deepika shared it all on social media. That’s not it, every Friday, the Chennai Express actress shares artwork of her made by fans. Last week Deepika shared the artwork done by a fan that captured her love for flowers.
If you’ve taken a good look at her Instagram profile, it isn’t hard to not notice the Deepika's love for flowers and gardening. So last week, she decided to share the artwork done by a fan showcasing a portrait of her with a floral twist. This week, she shared another artwork that yet again consisted of floral elements in it, but it was a double eyed portrait with a galaxy background. The portrait had massive blossoms and a butterfly too. Captivated by the enchanting beauty of the artwork, Deepika took to her Instagram account and uploaded a story of the artwork and tagged the fan whose stunning artwork impressed her.
Here is Deepika Padukone's post:
Meanwhile on a professional front, the actress with be seen starring alongside Ranveer Singh in '83, the sports film based on famed cricketer Kapil Dev. She will be playing the role of his wife. She will also be seen in a slew of other films that include the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood film The Intern.
Anonymous 4 minutes ago
lol Pathetic how these stars PR is using any means to promote them when they are facing a lot of backlash. Deepika, as a former fan, I am so heavily disappointed. So vocal and quick to brand Sushant with a mental illness, but you seem to have no voice now when we are all looking for justice. Hope the crores you made from compromising your values was worth it. I am starting to doubt your depression story too - what was the real cause? Please explain. #BoycottBollywood
Anonymous 5 minutes ago
Yes ure fan captured your beauty and your double personality. You have no shame talking about your personal life on koffee with loser and selling ure depression story but now how come you are silent on SSR ‘s murder? What happened to your MoRAL conscience? You did not even tweet a three word support for sushant # Justice for SSF # CBI inquiry. There you go, # boycott Bollywood mafia # boycott kJo’s chela