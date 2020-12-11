Deepika Padukone feasts her eyes on Ranveer Singh's PHOTO as she calls him 'handsome' and leaves fans in awe

Deepika Padukone took to the comment section of Ranveer Singh's photo to react to it. The gorgeous star left everyone gushing over her PDA for her husband as he completed 10 years in Bollywood.

A couple that always manages to light up the internet with their cute PDA is and . Lovingly called 'DeepVeer' by fans, the duo never fails to leave fans gushing over their photos on social media. Amid the lockdown, several times, Deepika and Ranveer indulged in PDA. Be it sharing relatable memes or teasing each other on social media, Ranveer and Deepika kept fans hooked to their banter. And now, Deepika commented, once again, on hubby Ranveer's photo and left everyone in awe.

Recently, Ranveer shared a couple of photos on social media as he completed 10 years in Bollywood. While the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor was extremely emotional about this milestone in his career, he shared some stunning photos on social media with everyone. And, Deepika was quick to comment on one of those photos. In a picture where Ranveer flaunted a white tee with jeans, Deepika dropped a sweet comment with a heart eyes emoticon and left fans in awe of her PDA.

She wrote, "Handsome" in the comment section of the photo and left everyone gushing over Ranveer.

Take a look at Deepika's comment on Ranveer's photo:

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted together last week in Mumbai when the former dropped his wife at the Gateway Of India before her shoot. Photos of the two clicked by the paparazzi were all over social media. On the work front, Deepika is busy shooting for Shakun Batra's film with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday. On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar next.

