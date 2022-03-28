Deepika Padukone featured in TIME100 Impact Awards for her work in mental health space.

Deepika Padukone is a powerhouse of talent and there are no two ways about it. The actress recently floored the audience and won over fans once more with her performance in Gehraiyaan. Being termed as one of her career-best performances, Deepika Padukone has several more big banner projects in the pipeline now. To add to her achievements, the actress also featured in the recent TIME100 Impact Awards.

Deepika featured on the list for her work in the mental health space. Taking to social media on Monday, Deepika shared a snapshot from the feature and captioned it, "Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think…#GRATITUDE @time." Needless to say, her fans flooded the comments section with words of appreciation.

In the TIME100 feature, Deepika spoke about her personal experiences have determined her film choices like Piku and Gehraiyaan. "I had such a deep experience with mental illness. Not talking about it felt dishonest," the actress said.

Deepika's LiveLoveLaugh Foundation, which works to destigmatize mental health struggles, has grown over the years. As per the report, the foundation "offers a free counseling service, a training program for primary care physicians, access to government-aided schemes and livelihood training to more than 1,800 individuals in four rural districts in the states of Karnataka, Orissa, and Tamil Nadu."

Apart from working towards it, Deepika also openly talks about mental health. The actress says she wants "to live a life as honest and authentically as possible.”

