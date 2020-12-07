Deepika Padukone feels 'great' on having back to back films: Will be constantly at work, minus any breather

Deepika Padukone has returned to work amid the pandemic as she has been constantly shooting for Shakun Batra's next. In a recent chat, she opened up about having big films lined up post the pandemic and how it feels.

Actress spent the months of the lockdown at home with hubby and often, the two used to share glimpses of their shenanigans on social media. But, now, as the new normal is setting in, Deepika has returned to work and is constantly shooting for her upcoming film with Shakun Batra. However, besides this, Deepika has other films lined up as well including Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas and reportedly, starrer Pathan. Talking about having back to back line ups, Deepika revealed that it feels 'great' to a publication.

In a chat with HT City, Deepika was asked about having big films in her kitty in the upcoming months and she revealed that she feels great about it. Further, she said that the feeling of being in front of the camera and doing what she loves is great. Not just this, she pointed out that all her films have been locked and that she has no breather in between shooting for them. However, it seemed that the gorgeous star had no complaints about it.

Talking about back to back line ups, Deepika said, "Early next year, I start my film with Nag Ashwin. As everyone knows, right now, I am busy with Shakun's next. After that, there is another film lined up, which will be announced soon. So, I will be constantly at work now, minus any breather." She said that there is 'no break on the horizon' for her.

The gorgeous star has been constantly snapped as she heads to Alibaug from Mumbai with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun's film's shoot. The actress will be seen with Siddhant, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the relationship drama by the director. It is produced by 's Dharma Productions. The film is yet to get a title and the first schedule was shot in Goa with Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant.

