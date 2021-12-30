Deepika Padukone feels hubby Ranveer Singh is a ‘new human being every 6 months’; Here’s why

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in our Bollywood industry. It goes without a doubt that he is indeed a bankable actor and every director wants to work with him. From Khilji to Kapil Dev, he has played a lot of characters in his films and fans have appreciated his work and continue to do so. In a recent interview, Ranveer opened up about many things related to his career and wife Deepika Padukone and revealed why she feels that her hubby changes every 6-8 months.

In an interview with Times Of India, Ranveer Singh was asked that is he able to come out of his characters especially because he has played quite many that are varied? The Gully Boy actor replied, “I am somebody who goes deep into his character to develop it. My entire vibration that I exude, changes with the new character that I get into. My wife Deepika (Padukone) is very patient with me. She does lovingly complain that she gets to see a new human being every 6-8 months. I joke with her back that variety is the spice of life, at least she isn't getting bored with the same kind of person. There's a certain core about me that she is privy to. I layer out different layers as I get into different characters, but she understands this. My diet, body language, temperament, responses - all change. Sometimes I feel I am still finding out who I am.”

Ranveer Singh even spoke about how becoming an actor has given him immense joy. When asked if all the competition puts pressure on him? He replied, “Not really. I am realistic about my expectations. Being an actor gives me immense joy. 10 years down the line, I might have been jaded and wanted to explore other avenues. But no, I am thirsting for more. I remember what Bhansali in particular infused in me - that an actor can keep exploring and expanding his craft continuously. Really, I don't see it as pressure.”

