Deepika Padukone feels photographers risk their lives for a perfect shot

Actress Deepika Padukone feels photographers are hardworking artistes who risk their lives for a perfect shot.
"I won't say much but I will say we all have witnessed how hard you work every day. Sometimes I wonder why you guys work so hard. I mean -- food, water or other utilities are one thing -- but to put your life at risk every day makes me wonder. But after coming here I realise why. As people say, a photograph or picture says a thousand words," said Deepika, while attending 'Photography Awards 2020' at Mumbai Press Club. She also distributed awards at the event. She added: "I saw 13 photographs here and there is so much thought, meaning and emotions, so much art and talent. As an artist I can feel those things when I see those things. There are only 13 winners, but for me everyone here is a winner because it is really important to express oneself. "

Deepika's new film "Chhapaak" hit the screens on Friday.

