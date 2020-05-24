Deepika Padukone feels Ranveer Singh has the 'World’s Most Squishable Face' as she shares cutest proof of it

In the super cute boomerang video, we get to see Deepika Padukone showering her husband Ranveer Singh with kisses as she squishes his face. Check it out below.

and dished out some serious couple goals on Sunday as the actress took to Instagram to share an adorable Boomerang video of them. Since India went into a state of lockdown, the couple have shared multiple photos with each other and of each other. However, this video by Deepika on Sunday seems to be the cherry on the cake. In the super cute boomerang video, we get to see DP showering her husband Ranveer with kisses as she squishes his face.

Holding tightly on to Ranveer's face, Deepika can be seen adoring her husband. She captioned the video, "World’s Most Squishable Face!! #cutie @ranveersingh." Well, we have to agree with Deepika that her husband and actor is indeed a cutie. The video naturally sent their fans into a meltdown as many commented with love struck and crying emojis.

Check out Deepika's post below:

Aren't they the cutest? During this lockdown, the couple's social media banter has been a total winner on Instagram. Their fans were in for a treat as both Ranveer and Deepika have been sharing some hilarious moments. From Deepika cooking up a storm to Ranveer enjoying the food that the actress has been making, they are indeed keeping their fans hooked to social media. What has been your favourite Deepika and Ranveer moment during this lockdown? Let us know in the comments below.

