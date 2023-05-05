Deepika Padukone FINALLY reacts to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut amid facing criticism

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most loved actresses in the business, recently made her debut at Met Gala 2023. The actress made heads turn on the red carpet in her white ensemble embellished with pearls. She dished out major princess vibes in an elaborate gown designed by Prabal Gurung. Earlier today, she took to social media and shared a video that featured her BTS moments, before she made heads turn at the Met Gala red carpet. Her video took over social media in no time. Interestingly, it was Deepika Padukone's comment on the post that grabbed everyone's attention.

Deepika Padukone showers love on Alia Bhatt's Met Gala post

Hours before Alia made her debut at Met Gala, Deepika shared throwback pictures from the Oscars. The actress was slammed by netizens as she tried to steal Alia's thunder. Amid facing online trolling and criticism, Deepika Padukone was seen showering love on Alia Bhatt. She dropped a comment on her latest post that read, "You did it!" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Soon after she commented on Alia's post, netizens were seen reacting to it. A user on Reddit wrote, "I have nothing against Deepika but this seems like damage control." Another user wrote, "This is not even a compliment, it’s just a statement of fact."

Meanwhile, in her video, Alia spoke about staying away from her daughter Raha for the longest time. She said, "So this is the longest I have been away from my daughter, Raha. And she is almost 6 months now and I have only been away from her for like 24 hours before this, like for one day and now it's almost going to be like 4 days. I get a couple of seconds to video call her as soon as I wake up."

Work front

Alia is all set to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film will be released in July this year. She also has Jee Le Zara in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt recalls trembling out of nervousness right before getting married to Ranbir Kapoor