Deepika Padukone finds her Santa in Kartik Aaryan; asks THIS as a Christmas gift from him

Deepika Padukone has a special wish for 'Santa' Kartik Aaryan which she conveys through her comment on his Instagram post. Read further to know more about the same.

Bollywood stars are known for sharing a great rapport with each other. Over the course of time, some of them start to share great bonds and eventually become good friends. We can take the example of Kartik Aaryan and here. The Chhapaak actress was quite impressed by Kartik’s great moves in the song ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ from Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The Luka Chuppi actor even taught her the steps when they met at the airport a few days back.

Since then, the two of them have been spotted hanging out with each other a lot. Fans have also been asking them to do a movie together. Today, prior to the occasion of Christmas, Kartik has shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen wearing Santa’s cap. His caption has also caught our attention that reads, “Y fear when Santa is here. Kis kis ko gift chahiye.” Deepika could not resist herself from commenting on the same and replied, “Mujhe! Jaake Chhapaak dekhiye…”

We wonder what Kartik has to say about Deepika's comment on his post! On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Dostana 2 in which he has been paired up opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen alongside Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik has collaborated with Sara Ali Khan for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. Talking about Deepika, her movie Chhapaak is going to be released in the month of January. She will be next seen in the sports drama ’83 co – starring her husband .

