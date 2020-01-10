Deepika Padukone finds support from former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan: She inspires us all

Deepika Padukone has found support in the form of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and went on to write an insightful something. Read on.

Bollywood actor 's visit to JNU recently has lead to everyone having a divided opinion about her stance. While some feel that her visit was nothing but a publicity stunt, some have been hailing her for this move. Union Minister Smriti Irani, during an event appearance, spoke about Deepika's political affiliations, and she also cited an interview from 2011, where she is supporting Congress, and took a dig at her.

With many people opposing her stance, former RBI Governor, Raghuram Rajan has come out in support of the actress, and while he did not name Deepika, he had a sweet something to write as he stood by in support of her. He said, when a Bollywood actor "registers her silent protest by meeting with the victims of the attack on JNU, even though she puts attendance at her latest movie at risk, she inspires us all to take stock of what is truly at stake." He also wrote, "young people of diverse faiths march together, Hindus and Muslims arm-in-arm behind our national flag, rejecting artificial divides stoked by political leaders for their own gain".

Deepika's film Chhapaak released earlier today and the fans have been going gaga over the film. The reviews about the film have been pouring in all over social media, and the box office prediction reports have also been impressive enough.

