Deepika Padukone finds support on Twitter as they laud her for expressing solidarity with JNU students

Deepika Padukone was a part of the JNU protests today, and the same has been received with a mixed reaction. Check out Twitterverse's reaction right here.

The JNU protests are one of the most talked about issue right now, and social media has everyone talking about it as well. Everyone is currently divided in their opinion regarding the protests and the entire situation across the world right now. And today, also joining the students during the protests at the JNU campus is none other than B-town diva, . Photos and videos of the actress has been doing the rounds on social media.

And her presence at the JNU campus during the protests has Twitter erupting with a variety of opinions. At first, Twitter took to trending #BoycottChhapaak as they feel that the actress wouldn't have been a part of the protests if it wasn't for her film. However, a section of fans online also feels that if nothing, it was very brave and needful of Deepika to go out there. Twitterverse is lauding Deepika for this step, and here's what they are talking about:

Proud of you Deepika. You have a VERY STRONG SPINE. #ISupportDeepika pic.twitter.com/0bkSWVa0bK — Sameer Naqvi (@qshaikhu) January 7, 2020

She is ON the ground of JNU against all odds She needs our support #ISupportDeepika pic.twitter.com/ubdoOfv5mP — BHARAT H MALI (@bhmalii) January 7, 2020

When I heard that @deepikapadukone visited #JNU to express solidarity with the students, I felt so humbled to know her in person. You are my #SheHero, you are an activist! Respect! #ISupportDeepika pic.twitter.com/30hA5zQYEP — Alok Dixit (@alokdixit17) January 7, 2020

If you think that Deepika needs to be taught a lesson never forgive her .

Stand united & show them the power of the Bhakts & Sanghis

#boycottchhapaak pic.twitter.com/L5eN9m7DoD — Lali (@LaliGanguli) January 7, 2020

789 universities in India .. She didn’t choose an IIT to discuss any innovation to help girls’ safety She didn’t choose a medical university to gain better treatments for acid-throw victims She chooses JNU where leftists who want to break India dominate! #boycottChhapaak pic.twitter.com/tIug0R4iUt — Vinita Hindustani(@Being_Vinita) January 7, 2020

While a section of Twitter is trending #ISupportDeepika, there is also a section that feels that this is wrong on Deepika's part and that she should not be doing this. Everyone has expressed their opinion on Twitter, and most of them seem to be contrasting. What do you have to say? Drop-in your comments below.

