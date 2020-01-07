Deepika Padukone finds support on Twitter as they laud her for expressing solidarity with JNU students

Deepika Padukone was a part of the JNU protests today, and the same has been received with a mixed reaction. Check out Twitterverse's reaction right here.
Deepika Padukone finds support on Twitter as they laud her for expressing solidarity with JNU studentsDeepika Padukone finds support on Twitter as they laud her for expressing solidarity with JNU students
The JNU protests are one of the most talked about issue right now, and social media has everyone talking about it as well. Everyone is currently divided in their opinion regarding the protests and the entire situation across the world right now. And today, also joining the students during the protests at the JNU campus is none other than B-town diva, Deepika Padukone. Photos and videos of the actress has been doing the rounds on social media.

And her presence at the JNU campus during the protests has Twitter erupting with a variety of opinions. At first, Twitter took to trending #BoycottChhapaak as they feel that the actress wouldn't have been a part of the protests if it wasn't for her film. However, a section of fans online also feels that if nothing, it was very brave and needful of Deepika to go out there. Twitterverse is lauding Deepika for this step, and here's what they are talking about:

While a section of Twitter is trending #ISupportDeepika, there is also a section that feels that this is wrong on Deepika's part and that she should not be doing this. Everyone has expressed their opinion on Twitter, and most of them seem to be contrasting. What do you have to say? Drop-in your comments below.

