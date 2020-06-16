Deepika Padukone flags importance of mental health in latest post, urges fans to take note

Deepika Padukone, who has dealt with depression and come out of it, had told her fans and followers to communicate and express and remind them that 'you are not alone'.

After the untimely and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, is urging her fans to recognise the importance of mental health and talk about depression. Hours after the late actor was cremated in Mumbai's Vile Parle, Deepika took to Instagram to share some notes on depression. The actress, who has dealt with depression and come out of it, had told her fans and followers to communicate and express and remind them that 'you are not alone'.

On Monday, Deepika had shared on social media, "Repeat after me: Depression is an 'illness'." On the lines of this same post, Deepika shared another one on Tuesday and urged netizens to take note, "Repeat after me: Depression is a form of 'mental illness'." The actress who has battled depression for a long time has been an advocate of mental health and was one of the first few Bollywood celebrities to openly address it.

Mourning Sushant's demise, Deepika had earlier said, "As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek Help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope."

All of 34, Sushant tragically ended his life by committing suicide on Sunday at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor's demise was mourned by millions of his fans who lashed out at Bollywood's producers and actors for not doing their bit in recognising the talented actor.

