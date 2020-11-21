Deepika Padukone flashes a big smile as she goes out and about in the city; See PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, who is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s upcoming film, was recently spotted in the city and she was at her casual best. Check out the photos below.

Bollywood’s mastani Deepika Padukone is gearing up for Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The Piku star is currently working on the same, she is often spotted in Mumbai post wrapping up the film’s shoot. In fact, on many occasions, the diva has been papped with Siddhant and Shakun in the city. A few days ago, the Padmavaat star was seen heading back to home post wrapping up the shoot with the Gully Boy actor.

Each time, Deepika gets clicked by the paparazzi, she leaves everyone in awe of her impeccable fashion sense. Speaking of this, the 34-year-old actress was once again spotted in the city today. Deepika exuded the charm in her casual outfit. The diva can be seen flashing a big smile. Deepika was seen sitting inside her swanky car and happily waved at the paparazzi. In the pictures, Chhapaak star looked stunning as she opted for minimal make-up and nude lipstick. One simply cannot miss her perfect curly locks that complimented her entire look. Deepika also sported stylish black glasses while shelling out some major fashion goals.

Check out the pictures below:

On a related note, yesterday Deepika and Siddhant were snapped in the city together after they shot for a day in the city. The duo was caught chilling in the balcony by the paparazzi and stole everyone’s hearts by flashing a peace sign to them from the balcony. Meanwhile, talking about the film, the Shakun Batra’s directorial marks the Om Shanti Om actress’s first outing with Siddhant and Ananya. As per reports, the film is said to be based on complex human relationships between different people. The film's first schedule was shot in Goa.

