Deepika Padukone flashes her dimpled smile as she is clicked in the city; PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone is on cloud nine after the success of her recently released Gehraiyaan. Though the film was released on a digital platform but it still left fans in awe of the actress’s performance. Apart from her, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi was also seen in the lead roles. And recently, the actress also shared the teaser of her next upcoming film Pathaan co starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film will be releasing next year on January 25, 2023.

Today, Deepika was spotted in the city in all-black attire. She was not wearing any makeup and looked busy on phone. The actress was smiling as she was seen talking on the phone. The Piku actress was wearing a black colour hoodie and jeans. Shutterbugs clicked her pictures when she was sitting in the car. Her beautiful smile cannot be missed. And fans can be seen covering her car for the pictures. Well, she was busy and did not pose for them.

Coming to her films, Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. Both will be sharing screen space for the first time. The announcement was made last year. Talking about Pathaan, the film teaser was trending on social media. Fans are hailing Shah Rukh Khan’s return. He will be seen on screen after a long time.

Take a look at the photos here:

Recently, the actress was in news for her shocking revelation. She had said that she received breast implants advice when she was just 18. “I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously,” the Pathan actress had added.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone reveals she was asked to get breast implants at 18