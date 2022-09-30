Deepika Padukone flashes her million-dollar smile as she gets clicked at airport; PICS

Deepika Padukone needs no introduction as she is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. In her career spanning more than a decade and a half, the actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Cocktail, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chhapaak, Finding Fanny, Piku and others. Apart from entertaining fans with her acting performances, Deepika also treats them to glimpses of her personal and professional lives on social media every now and then. She often tops the list of stunning airport looks as well. Over the years she has been seen in all kinds of airport styles that she has sported effortlessly. Be it a little on the glamorous side, or one that exudes sharpness - or an effortless casual look - she's done it all. Deepika Padukone's airport look

Speaking of which, just a while ago, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport. The pictures feature the Piku actress donning a close-neck top sweater paired with a black Tee-shirt and blue denim. Deepika completed her attire with a pair of black boots. She accessorised her look with a black handbag to ace the uber-chic airport look. Following the Covid protocols, the actress wore a face mask but later took it off and posed for the camera. Flashing her million-dollar smile for the camera, the actress set the shutterbugs in a frenzy. Have a look at Deepika’s pics: