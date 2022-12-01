Deepika Padukone flashes her million-dollar smile as she gets papped at the Mumbai airport; PICS
Deepika Padukone never fails to disappoint us with her airport looks and these fresh papped pictures are evidence of the same. Have a look at the glimpses inside!
It is a special day for Deepika Padukone fans. Today morning, the makers of the film Pathaan unveiled a new poster of the film that is slated to hit the theatres on January 25 next year. For the unaware, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. While the netizens can’t keep calm after having a look at these posters, Deepika Padukone’s papped pictures are now being loved by many.
Deepika Padukone gets papped at Mumbai airport
Just a few moments ago, Deepika Padukone was papped at the Mumbai airport where she flashed her million-dollar smile. She was wearing an Adidas Track Jacket of neon orange colour with light blue designs at some parts of the outfit. Adding up, the outfit has a full zip with a ribbed stand-up collar. We are clearly loving her sporty track suit look.
Have a look at the pictures here.
Deepika Padukone’s Work Front
On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a couple of projects lined up. Padukone will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films' action film Pathaan. Later, she will star opposite Prabhas in an as-yet-untitled film from filmmaker Nag Ashwin.
Padukone is also slated to star and produce in a remake of the American comedy film The Intern. Afterward, she will also star in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Some news reports suggest that Padukone will also portray Draupadi from the popular epic Mahabharata.
Also Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan shares new poster ahead of release; Fans say ‘Legend is back