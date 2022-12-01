Deepika Padukone flashes her million-dollar smile as she gets papped at the Mumbai airport; PICS

It is a special day for Deepika Padukone fans. Today morning, the makers of the film Pathaan unveiled a new poster of the film that is slated to hit the theatres on January 25 next year. For the unaware, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. While the netizens can’t keep calm after having a look at these posters, Deepika Padukone’s papped pictures are now being loved by many. Deepika Padukone gets papped at Mumbai airport

Just a few moments ago, Deepika Padukone was papped at the Mumbai airport where she flashed her million-dollar smile. She was wearing an Adidas Track Jacket of neon orange colour with light blue designs at some parts of the outfit. Adding up, the outfit has a full zip with a ribbed stand-up collar. We are clearly loving her sporty track suit look. Have a look at the pictures here.