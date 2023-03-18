Deepika Padukone serves a classy and stylish all-black airport look as she returns post-Oscars 2023; PICS

Deepika Padukone is a diva and there is no denying this fact. She often grabs all the eyeballs for her fashion game and wins the internet with her stylish airport looks. Well, recently the actress made India proud after she was among one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards. Be it the choice of her attire or the poise and confidence with which she gave her speech, everything was a winner. Today she finally returned to India and as always served major fashion goals to all the fashionistas.

Deepika Padukone snapped at Mumbai airport

In the pictures, we can see Deepika Padukone looking chic in her all-black attire. She wore a full-sleeved black sweater top with a turtle neck and paired it with black-colored straight-fit leather pants. The actress completed her look with black boots and black shaded sunglasses. She tied her hair in a bun, held her black tote bag, walked in swag, and flashed her million-dollar smile while exiting the airport.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s pictures:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. She was part of a song Current Laga Re and shaked a leg with hubby Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, she has Nag Ashwin’s Pan-India film Project K alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. She is also prepping up for yet another Siddharth Anand action film, Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has an official Hindi adaptation of The Intern with Big B and she is all set to venture into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3.

