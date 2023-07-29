Deepika Padukone flaunts customised jacket ft. Ranveer Singh as they arrive to watch RRKPK; fans are in love

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the much-awaited romantic drama hit the theatres on July 28, Friday. The project, which marked Karan Johar's comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of over 7 years, features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has been receiving excellent reviews and is set to emerge as one of the year's biggest hits. Meanwhile, leading man Ranveer Singh was spotted with his wife Deepika Padukone on Saturday night, as they stepped out to watch the film.

Deepika Padukone flaunts customised jacket ft. Ranveer Singh as they arrive at PVR

Ranveer Singh stepped out with his dear wife, popular star Deepika Padukone on Saturday night, to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with her. The power couple of Bollywood was spotted walking hand-in-hand, as they entered a popular movie theatre in Mumbai for a night show of Karan Johar's film. However, it was Deepika Padukone's customized jacket with Ranveer Singh's face and initials imprinted on it, that caught everyone's eye.

The proud wife turned cheerleader for her dear husband, who delivered one of the finest performances of his career in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, by opting for a custom-made 'Ranveer Singh denim jacket' for the night. As the paparazzi spotted her jacket, Deepika proudly flaunted it and posed for pictures.

The gorgeous actress completed her look with a white tank top, high-waist blue denim trousers, and oversized sunglasses. Ranveer, on the hand, opted for an all-black in hooded sweatshirt, matching trousers, face mask, beanie cap, and sunglasses.

Watch Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's video from the theatre, below:

Fans shower love on Ranveer and Deepika

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's adorable PDA and the actress's lovely gesture for supremely talented husband, have clearly won the hearts of fans. "Love how these two hold hands everywhere," wrote an Instagram user, who is clearly moved by the couple's incredible real-life chemistry. "DEEPIKA IS LITERALLY THE BEST WIFE," commented a proud fan. "Best wife. Always supports him," commented another netizen. "Best couple," wrote another fan.

