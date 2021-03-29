Deepika Padukone flaunts her desi girl avatar in a golden outfit as she sends Holi wishes to fans; See Post

On the occasion of Holi, Deepika Padukone has sent best wishes to the fans with a beautiful picture of herself.

The festival of Holi is always celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm across India. And while the COVID 19 pandemic has introduced us to a new normal, everyone has found their own ways to celebrate this festival of colours with their loved ones along with following the rules and regulations. Meanwhile, the social media is also inundated with best wishes on the special day. Not just commoners but several celebs have also taken to their respective social media handles to send Holi wishes.

Joining them has also shared a post on Instagram on the occasion of Holi and it has taken the social media by a storm for all the right reasons. The actress shared a pic of herself dressed in hues of golden coloured traditional attire which she had paired with golden heels and was nailing her desi girl look perfectly. In the caption, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress wished her fans for the festival of colours. She wrote, “!Happy Holi!” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s Holi post on Instagram:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The diva is currently working on Siddhant Chaturvedi’s yet to be titled directorial with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, she will also be seen in the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern. This isn’t all. Deepika has also been roped in to play the female lead in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming directorial with Prabhas marking her first collaboration with the Baahubali star.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s next will release in English too; Set to be a Pan-World film

Share your comment ×