Deepika Padukone flaunts her new tattoo as she makes her Oscar debut; Netizens are in love

Deepika Padukone, the celebrated Bollywood star has created a massive stir on the internet with her stunning debut at the Oscar awards. The Pathaan actress attended the Oscars 2023 event as one of the presenters, to the much excitement of her fans and Indian film fanatics. As always, Deepika Padukone looked simply gorgeous in her custom-made black Louis Vuitton gown, which she paired with signature diamond jewellery by Cartier. However, it is her new tattoo, which has now garnered the attention of netizens.

Deepika Padukone flaunts her new tattoo

The Bollywood diva, who shared some stunning pictures of her look for the Oscar 2023 event on her official Instagram handle, is seen flaunting her brand-new neck tattoo. Deepika Padukone got the name of her skincare brand, 82°E (a name that is inspired by the meridian that runs longitudinally through India) inked on the left side of her neck, just below her ear. The minimal yet pretty tattoo also represents Deepika's personality - a rooted Indian woman with global appeal. Body art lovers in the internet are now gaga over the Fighter actress's new tattoo.

Check out a closer picture of Deepika Padukone's tattoo, below: