Deepika Padukone flaunts million-dollar smile as she shows her on-set vibe in new PICS; Fans go 'wow'

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade and a half. The actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Cocktail, Chhapaak, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Piku, and many others in her career. Apart from entertaining fans with her acting performances, Deepika also treats them to glimpses of her personal and professional lives on social media every now and then.

A few hours ago, Deepika treated fans to behind-the-scenes photos from sets. The pictures included in her post showed the actress getting ready for a shoot and her stylist helping her to look good for the camera. In it, she can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile in the first photo as she interacts with her cameraman. In other photos, she can be seen getting her hair styled by a hairstylist. Taking to her Instagram, Deepika captioned the photos: "I always mean business on set! #setlife"

Check out Deepika Padukone's new PICS:

As soon as she shared the photos, they were flooded with likes and comments. Reacting to Deepika's photos, one of her fans commented, “ #deepikapadukone the queen.” While another user said, "I don't know why you always look beautiful in every situation." Another fan wrote, “#girlcrush.” One more commented, "She is amazing with short hair."

Meanwhile, a few days back, Deepika shared the first look of her highly-anticipated film Pathaan and wrote: "Tadaa! #Pathaan Releasing #25thJanuary in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu!" The poster shows her with a forehead injury and wielding a pistol. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead. Pathaan will hit theatres on the 25th of January, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from this, Deepika will feature next in Fighter, Project K, and The Intern.

