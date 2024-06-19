Deepika Padukone flutters hearts as she flaunts baby bump in chic bodycon outfit; fans say 'mother is mothering'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to embrace parenthood in September 2024. The couple made their pregnancy announcement with an adorable post in February this year.

Ahead of entering a new chapter in her life, the mom-to-be shared pictures of her baby bump and fans didn't take time to share their delightful reactions.

Fans react as Deepika Padukone drops baby bump picture

On June 19, a while ago, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture. In the snap, we can see the actress flaunting her baby bump wearing a chic black bodycon outfit.

A few minutes later, she posted three monochromatic pictures on her account. In the first picture, she can be seen smiling ear-to-ear whole the second snap captures her baby bump and in the third picture, the mum-to-be's pregnancy glow is unmissable.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Okay enough...Now I'm hungry (pizza emoji)."

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as she dropped the picture, fans took to their X accounts and started expressing their happiness.

One fan wrote, "Deepika Padukone’s baby bump omg." Another said, "My baby." A third fan wrote, "Queen Deepika Padukone fr." "Mother is Mothering," said a fourth fan. Others were also seen dropping lovely comments as they expressed their delightfulness.

Have a look:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to embrace parenthood soon

On February 29, 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy in a collaborative post on Instagram. Sharing a picture featuring various baby outfits such as cute dresses, socks, etc., the couple captioned it with prayer and nazar amulet emojis. The text inside the picture mentioned that their baby will arrive in September 2024.

Deepika Padukone's work front

The mom-to-be was recently seen in Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover. She will be seen in the sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD and will share the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Up next, Deepika also has Rohit Shetty's iconic cop universe Singham Again. Apart from her, the cast of the film also features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Meanwhile, the film will be released in Diwali 2024.

