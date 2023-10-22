Deepika Padukone flutters hearts in ravishing red outfit; Ranveer Singh's flirtatious comment is unmissable

Bollywood's IT couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are quite active on social media, never fail to steal hearts with their social media PDA. On October 22, Deepika took to social media and treated fans with several breathtaking pictures of herself. In no time, Ranveer, who is a doting husband, dropped a flirtatious comment on her post.

Deepika Padukone makes heads turn in red

In the pictures, Deepika Padukone, who recently won praises for her cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, is seen donning a red bodycon dress. The diva was seen attending a party in the same dress recently in the city. Deepika looked exquisite and ravishing in the dress. She completed her look with a wet hairdo look, classy accessories and a matching sling. Along with the pictures, she decided to put a kiss emoji in her caption. Have a look:

Ranveer Singh's unmissable reaction

Soon after the Pathaan actress shared the pictures, Ranveer Singh was quick to react to them. Ranveer being Ranveer, he dropped a quirky comment on her post. He referred to their song Laal Ishq from their hit film Ram Leela. He commented, "Yeh Laal Ishq" followed by knife, black heart and red drop emojis. Have a look:

Even fans couldn't stop gushing over Deepika's red-hot look. A fan commented, "SHE OFFICIALLY OWNS THE RED !!!" Another fan wrote, "Omg!!! GORGEOUS." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are all set to leave their fans in awe with their first-ever joint appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8. The adored couple will be gracing the first episode of the chat show. The promo of the show was out today and fans are already going gaga over it. The first episode will go on air on October 26.

Work front

Deepika and Ranveer will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Deepika will be seen as Shakti Shetty. The first look of her as a cop was launched recently on social media. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Apart from this, she has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit theatres in January 2024. She is also a part of Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

