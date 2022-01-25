Deepika Padukone: Gave my all to Gehraiyaan- emotionally, mentally and physically

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie will hit the OTT platform on February 11. Now, in a new interview, Deepika opened up about her character-Alisha in the film.

Gehraiyaan's trailer starts with Deepika Padukone saying she feels stuck. Talking about the same the ‘83’ actress told India Today that she understands why her character feels stuck in life in the film. “Well, I think that the line is also a metaphor for what she is feeling in her life. As much as it is about what she is feeling physically, it also shows how stuck she is feeling in her mind, just based on where she is in her life at that point. I understand that,” she said.

Deepika added that she is someone who loves being at home, but at the same time, she understands the metaphoric part of it which is when one just feels stuck. She says this is where Alisha’s thought process is coming from and it is mostly based on what she has been through, where she is, and the kind of life that she would like to have.

The actress even revealed what she discovered about herself during the filming of Gehraiyaan. She said, “What I discovered is that each of these characters - despite their commonality - are also very different from each other. The closest reference probably being Veronica, but still, if I had to sit today with my notes on her and those on Alisha, they would be completely different. Yet, in the audience’s mind, it is like the closest reference. But when you see the film, you will realise it is completely different.”

Deepika further added that she didn’t think she could be more real than Piku or rawer than Veronica (From Cocktail), but she has been fortunate to work with a director who has pushed her in Gehraiyaan. Deepika added that she gave her all- emotionally, mentally, and physically for Shakun Batra’s film.

Also Read: Tuesday Trivia: Do you know Deepika Padukone wants to play THIS royal persona on screen?

