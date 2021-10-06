Deepika Padukone gave tips to Ranveer Singh for The Big Picture?

After ruling the big screen for years, Ranveer Singh is all set to make his debut on the small screen with The Big Picture. Needless to say, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor can’t keep calm about hosting the quiz show. While the show is set to go on air on October 16 this year, the show was launched today and Ranveer got candid about the show and his debut on the small screen. Amid this, Ranveer also opened up how Deepika Padukone has reacted to his show.

During the launch, Ranveer said that Deepika is his biggest critic and that she has given him some tips for hosting which he is working upon. Besides, he is also hopeful of nailing it as a host. “Deepika always has constructive criticism for me, which I take positively. I showed her my mock sessions, she had some tips, I noted them down. It’s great that I have such a smart mind as a partner. We often have deep discussions regarding work and have great insights about art. She has given me some tips and I am working on them. Hopefully with her love and support, I will be the best host,” he added.

Furthermore, talking about the show, Ranveer said, “I was offered multiple TV shows before, but nothing stars didn't align. Finally, everything fell in place with The Big Picture. Got the best team to work with. Even Bhai (Salman Khan) appreciated my hook step for the show. He is my producer here and what more could I ask for. I am just going to kill it and will do my best. If my best is good enough, is yet to be seen. But I will try to provide a gold standard of entertainment. This is my commitment. Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di... phir kya hota hai? Jo hota hai, manjoore khuda hota hai.”

