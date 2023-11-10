Deepika Padukone gets clicked at airport as she arrives with her mother Ujjala Padukone; see PICS

Deepika Padukone, the popular Bollywood star has often garnered the attention of netizens, with her impeccable airport styles. The Pathaan actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of November 10, Friday, along with her mother Ujjala Padukone. As always, Deepika Padukone flashed her million-dollar smile as she was clicked by the paparazzi photographers.

Deepika Padukone and her mother Ujjala Padukone make stylish appearances at the airport

In the latest airport pictures which are now going viral on social media, Deepika Padukone and her mother Ujjala Padukone are seen serving major airport style goals, in casual outfits. The Jawan actress looked gorgeous as always, in an oversized white sweatshirt, as she arrived at the airport with her lovely mom.

The Bollywood star teamed up the sweatshirt with a pair of blue wide-leg denim trousers. Deepika Padukone completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses, a messy bun, a statement tan Louis Vuitton tote bag, and a pair of sneakers.

Ujjala Padukone, on the other hand, looked stylish in a black co-ord set that consisted of a hooded sweatshirt and matching pants. She opted for a free hairdo and a shoulder bag to complete her look.

Have a look at Deepika Padukone's airport pictures with her mother Ujjala Padukone, below:

ALSO READ: 10 Unforgettable movie dialogues of Deepika Padukone; from Om Shanti Om to Chennai Express