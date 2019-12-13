Deepika Padukone gets honoured with an award for Mental Health awareness
Honoured to receive the award, Deepika said: "With more than 300 million people suffering with the illness, depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability in the world today and a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease.
"It is therefore increasingly clear that, now more than ever before, we need to aggressively address what is an invisible and overlooked health and social burden.I am humbled and deeply honoured to be chosen for this year's Crystal Award and dedicate the award to the millions around the world who experience stress, anxiety and depression, and other forms of mental illness."
On the work front, Deepika will be soon seen in the Meghna Gulzar-directed "Chhapaak". The film os co-produced by Deepika and Meghna, and is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She also features in Kabir Khan's "'83" as cricketer Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.
Apart from Deepika, artist Theaster Gates and choreographer Jin Xing have also been felicitated with the Annual Crystal Award.
What ever is said about her but all i saw is this woman keeps going and going...i think the sky is the limit for her!!
Hope she stops crying in the media after this. What did she do to deserve this award? It's all bloody PR work. Nothing has value these days.
