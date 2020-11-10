Deepika Padukone gets nostalgic as Om Shanti Om completes 13 years; Says 'Only & Only Gratitude'

The leading lady of Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to express her gratitude as the film completed 13 years.

The blockbuster hit Om Shanti Om completed 13 years since its release. The leading lady of the super hit drama, took to her Instagram account to express her gratitude to the film. The film Om Shanti Om was helmed by Farah Khan and had Bollywood megastar as the lead. The gorgeous diva Deepika Padukone essayed a double role. One of her characters was called Shantipriya. The actress also changed her name on her social handles to mark 13 years of Om Shanti Om. The actress shared a picture from the sets of the film along with lead star Shah Rukh Khan and director Farah Khan.

The picture is taken from the song, Dhoom Taana. The stunner Deepika Padukone enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The fans and followers of the gorgeous actress are always delighted to see her photos. The picture was shared by the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress on her Instagram handle. The actress who is also known as a fashion icon, is seen in a retro red coloured outfit. The film had proved to be a massive success at the box office. The actress wrote in her Instagram post, "Only & Only Gratitude...#13YearsOfOmShantiOm #13YearsOfShantiPriya @farahkhankunder @iamsrk."

The fans and film audiences had given the Shah Rukh Khan starrer a thundering response. The sizzling chemistry between the lead pair of the film became the talking point. The actress Deepika Padukone will feature in the upcoming film by Shakun Batra.

