Deepika Padukone gifts 'baby girl' Ananya Panday birthday letter: Words can’t describe the love I feel for you

Deepika Padukone is currently in Goa with birthday girl Ananya Panday. The Piku star penned a heartwarming letter to Ananya on her 22nd birthday and left netizens in awe.

Ananya Panday, who has entertained audiences in films like Khaali Peeli, SOTY 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, is celebrating her 22nd birthday today. On this special day, has penned a heartwarming letter to her young co-star and shared the same on social media. Deepika and Ananya are currently in Goa for the shoot of Shakun Batra's next. The two share a sweet bond and on Ananya's special day, Deepika penned a sweet note for her that is bound to leave you in awe.

Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika wished Ananya and expressed her love for her 'baby girl.' The Piku star also shared how she is proud of the sensitive and smart person she has become and that she wishes for her superstardom. Not just this, Deepika wanted Ananya to have truckloads of 'biscoff' and wished her good health.

Deepika sent out an adorable birthday wish to Ananya Panday. She wrote, "My Baby girl...words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we've just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you've grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, superstardom and truckloads of biscoff my love! I love you....@ananyapanday."

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's birthday wish for Ananya Panday:

Since morning, wishes have been pouring in for Ananya. Fans too have been taking to social media to share adorable wishes for the gorgeous star. Her best friend also had wished Ananya in an adorable way and shared a cute video of her with AbRam. Meanwhile, Deepika and Ananya will be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in Shakun Batra's next. The shooting of the film is currently going on in Goa. It is helmed by Shakun and produced by . The initial release date of the film was announced to be February 12, 2021.

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

