Deepika Padukone gives glimpse of her fun and relatable married life with Ranveer Singh in NEW video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make for one of the hottest couples in the film industry. The couple have been indulging in a lot of social media PDA recently, much to the absolute delight of their fans. They often share a glimpse of their special bond in small gestures and actions. Now, Deepika has shared a post alluding to their relationship dynamic and their married life.

Deepika Padukone gives a peek into her camaraderie with Ranveer Singh

Deepika took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening and shared a funny reel showing the married life of a man and a woman. In the video, the wife cannot seem to relax even for a second as she is obsessed with cleaning or doing something and not sitting idly. Whereas, the husband gets impatient but continues to watch something on his laptop. The tagline says, “POV: When you’re married to someone who can’t relax.” Deepika found the video very relatable and connected it to her own marriage with Ranveer, She suggested that she was the woman from the reel while Ranveer was the man. Have a look:

Just a few days ago, Deepika also dedicated a love-filled post to her husband which stated how you should marry your best friend. She was also seen supporting and cheering for him on his latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s work front

Deepika Padukone has a packed schedule with multiple big-budget films and international brands in her kitty. She will first be seen making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan next month. She is currently shooting for Kalki 2898 AD with actor Prabhas and also for Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. It was also recently reported that Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again will go on the floors very soon and apparently Deepika would be playing Ajay Devgn’s sister in the project.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is fresh from the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and co-starring Alia Bhatt. It was recently announced that the actor would be the face of the new Don in Farhan Akhtar’s film which is set to release in 2025. Reportedly, he will reunite with Alia for the third time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra and will begin shooting for it next year.

ALSO READ: Don 3: How did Deepika Padukone react to husband Ranveer Singh’s first look teaser introducing him as new Don?