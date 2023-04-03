Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her plate today and we bet it is going to get you drooling; See PIC

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. After flaunting her stunning attire at the recently held star-studded opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the actress is back to basics. She never disappoints her fans when it comes to stepping her stylish foot forward or setting couple goals with hubby Ranveer Singh. Talking about her fitness game, she is indeed one of the fittest stars we have in Bollywood and we know how much hard work it takes for her to achieve her goal. But, that does not stop her from indulging in the pleasure of some mangoes in the season.

Deepika Padukone enjoys mangoes

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone shared a picture of her plate. On that plate were kept some freshly cut juicy yellow mangoes. The mango season has begun and it is very difficult to stop yourself from indulging in eating mangoes. Well, it looks like it is a cheat day for the Gehraiyaan actress and she is enjoying her share of mangoes. Sharing this picture, Deepika wrote, “Tis the season…” with drooling emoji. The moment she shared this picture, fans took to her comments section to share their love for the fruit.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s post:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. She was part of a song Current Laga Re and shaked a leg with hubby Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, she has Nag Ashwin’s Pan-India film Project K alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. She is also prepping up for yet another Siddharth Anand action film, Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. In addition to this, she also has an official Hindi adaptation of The Intern with Big B and she is all set to venture into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone serves a classy and stylish all-black airport look as she returns post-Oscars 2023; PICS