Deepika Padukone gives glimpse of a beautiful sunset in Spain during Pathaan shoot; See Pic

Deepika Padukone made heads turn when she was roped in for Shah Rukh Khan’s much talked about Pathaan. The movie will mark her fourth collaboration with the superstar and fans have been eagerly waiting to witness their chemistry once again. Recently, it was reported that the team had flown to Spain to shoot for a schedule of Siddharth Anand's directorial. Deepika even shared beautiful pics from the scenic beauty of the place. And today, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress is once again making the headlines for her yet another post from Spain.

Deepika, who is quite active on social media, shared a beautiful pic as she enjoyed sunset in Spain. It was a picturesque moment wherein the setting sun added to the beauty of the clouded sky and stunning beach. Deepika’s post was indeed a treat for the eyes. She captioned the post as, “Joy of little things…#nofilter”. Looks like the Bajirao Mastani actress is enjoying every bit of her time shooting in Spain for Pathaan.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s recent post:

Talking about Pathaan, the movie will also star John Abraham in the lead, who will reportedly play the role of an antagonist. It is reported that the Siddharth Anand directorial will have Shah Rukh locking the horns with John for the first time. The makers had recently unveiled the teaser of the movie along with announcing the release date as January 25, 2023. Apart from Pathaan, Deepika will also be collaborating with Siddharth Anand for Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

