Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her on-screen partner Dhairya Karwa’s character ‘Karan’; WATCH

Ever since the trailer of Gehraiyaan has released, a lot has been said and assumed about the film and its characters. The Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa starrer film is a complex tale of love and infidelity as we could conclude from the trailer. The trailer has got all the fans on the edge of their seats and they are waiting with bated breath for the film. But before that can happen, the makers are introducing each and every character with a small video. After Ananya and Deepika’s character videos now here’s a video of Dhairya’s character Karan.

In the video, we can see Dhairya Karwa’s character Karan and how intense he is. The video perfectly portrays the complexity between Dhairya and Deepika Padukone’s characters. Karan appears to be lost in his own world and problems. Deepika Padukone shared this video and introduced the character of her on-screen partner. She wrote, “Sometimes just trying is not enough…You ought to do it with all your heart…”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday have reached the sets of Bigg Boss 125 to promote Gehraiyaan on the finale with Salman Khan.

The film Gehraaiyan will release on 11 February this year on the OTT platform and is directed by Shakun Batra. The movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. Ever since its teaser was released, the movie has garnered lots of praise from fans and well-wishers. The movie’s first song, Doobey has also received appreciation from fans.

