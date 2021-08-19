Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her shoot on a rainy day and she's enjoying every bit of it

, who is quite active on social media, aces the art of taking the internet by storm every time she shares a post. Be it her stunning selfies, movie announcements, mushy posts, etc. every post is a thing among the fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, Deepika shared a BTS video of her day shoot on a rainy day wherein she was seen enjoying shooting during the rain. In fact, her flawless smile in the video is proof of her happiness.

In the video, the Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela actress is seen wearing dark blue bell bottom trousers which she had paired with a matching crop jacket and a grey t-shirt. Deepika was all smiles as she was seen stepping out of her vanity van and heading to the sets. She had completed her look with a pair of sneakers and looked quite happy shooting in rainy weather. The video ended with the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress getting back into her vanity van after her shoot.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s BTS video of shooting on a rainy day:

#DeepikaPadukone shares a glimpse of her rainy day at work pic.twitter.com/ZJlrGEzCDD — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) August 19, 2021

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Deepika has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress has recently wrapped the shooting of Shakun Batra directorial along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen space with husband in Kabir Khan directorial ’83 and with in Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan. This isn’t all. Deepika will also be working with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming project.

