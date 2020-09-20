Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her weekend in Goa ahead of her 'surprise' amid Shakun Batra's film shoot

Deepika Padukone is 'uber excited' to drop a 'big surprise' for fans in a few days, as she teases fans with glimpses of her Goa weekend, where she is shooting for Shakun Batra's upcoming film. Take a look.

is all set to drop a 'big surprise' for fans in a few days, and her fans are waiting in bated breath for it. Not only her fans, but the talented actress is also 'uber excited' for the same. She has already begun the countdown to reveal the much-awaited secret and is increasing fans' curiosity by teasing them with her social media posts.

Just a few moments ago, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of her workout kit, and yet again tapped her fans' inquisitiveness to know what is in store for them. In the photo, one can see the diva's workout kit including a mattress, a bottle, and some weight of some sort, and captioned it as '2 days to go.' Well, looks like Deepika's excitement for this upcoming project is top-notch as she shared another post giving a glimpse of her 'happy weekend' in Goa.

In the following post, we can see a beautiful hammock swinging, and the scenic view is breathtaking. She captioned this post as, 1 day to go.' Deepika also tagged Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her posts. Well, it is yet to be known what the 'big surprise' is about, but considering that the project's name is not known yet, it looks like the makers and the actors are going to share some much-awaited details about the film.

Take a look at Deepika's recent posts here:

Deepika Padukone flew to Goa just a few days ago to shoot for Shakun Batra's upcoming film. Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi also joined her later for the yet-to-be-titled film. and Apoorva Mehta have bankrolled the film. Deepika also has '83 in her kitty. Well, are you excited to know details more about this Deepika Padukone and Shakun Batra movie? Let us know in the comment section below.

