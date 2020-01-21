Deepika Padukone gives a heartfelt speech on mental health as she receives the Crystal Award 2020 at Davos

Deepika Padukone opens up on mental health awareness as she receives the Crystal Award 2020 at Davos.

is one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood. She is known for her pronounced acting and skillset. Deepika is one of the divas recognised for wearing her heart on her sleeve as the actress never shies away from taking a stand and speaking her mind whenever necessary. Deepika has always been vocal about her battle with depression and anxiety. She has been one of the actors who endorse the importance of mental health. In 2014, she broke her silence, telling the world about her mental condition and how she overcame the same. Now, the actress runs a foundation named Live, Love, Laugh to help those who are battling with similar issues.

Owing to her contribution in mental health awareness, Deepika was recently felicitated with the Crystal Award 2020 at Davos. While Deepika received the award, she delivered a heartfelt speech on mental health. She recollected her own state back in 2014 and how she overcame the emotional baggage. She also stated some hard-hitting facts about mental health and explained the importance of the same. She also informed about the mental health facilities that are provided by the Live, Love, Laugh Foundation and shared her aim of building a cohesive and sustainable world.

Deepika Padukone receives the Crystal Award from Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder of Schwab Foundation #WEF2020 pic.twitter.com/xacCVUGsR1 — Deepika Malaysia FC #Chhapaak (@TeamDeepikaMY_) January 20, 2020

On the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak where the actress shed her glam to bring another important issue into notice. Essaying the role of Malti, she showcased the plight of an acid attack survivor. Deepika will soon be seen reuniting with hubby on the screen in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83 where Ranveer plays cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika plays his wife Romi Devi. She has also been roped in for Shakun Batra's film along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika will also be seen playing Draupadi in Madhu Mantena's film Mahabharat.

