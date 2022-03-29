Deepika Padukone poses with will.i.am, Huda Kattan at Time100 Impact Awards; PICS

Deepika Padukone was honoured at the Time100 Impact Awards for her contribution to the mental health space. She was featured in the recent TIME100 Impact Awards, joining other influential names from across the globe on the prestigious list. Now, just a few moments back, Deepika took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak peek into Time100 Impact Awards ceremony which was held in Dubai. She was joined by her husband, actor Ranveer Singh for the event. From getting ready for the mega event to flaunting her award to meeting prominent personalities from across the world, Deepika Padukone’s new Instagram post shows it all. The actress also posed with will. i. am and Huda Kattan at Time100 Impact Awards.



On Monday, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress took to her social media space and shared a snapshot from the feature and captioned it, "Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think…#GRATITUDE @time." In the TIME100 feature, Deepika said, “I had such a deep experience with mental illness. Not talking about it felt dishonest.” For those unaware, this was Deepika's second time at the Time100 Awards.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. The actress has a number of projects lined up now. She will share the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. She also has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika will also work with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of The Intern.

