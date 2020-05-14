Deepika Padukone gives major sibling goals as she misses her sister Anisha and wants to squish her; See Photo

Deepika Padukone treated her fans with a stunning throwback picture with her sister Anisha Padukone expressing how much she misses her.

is currently spending her quarantine time at home with hubby amid the Coronavirus lockdown. From cleaning to cooking to organising, Deepika is indulging in different activities to keep herself busy. The Padmaavat star has been cooking up a storm in the kitchen during the lockdown. From a Thai meal to Pasta and Chicken, Deepika is proving that she's the ultimate Masterchef. Recently, the actress portrayed her love for her mother Ujjala Padukone by sharing an unseen photo from her school days which shows the actress posing with her medals and certificates in her school uniform.

And now, Deepika shared a throwback picture with her sister Anisha Padukone whom she is missing and cannot meet due to the lockdown. In the picture shared, the Piku actress looks stunning in an all-white outfit with her hair tied up like a bun, while her sister looks gorgeous donning a black and white shirt with black pants. Anisha is seen holding on to Deepika from the back while DP is enjoying this moment. The Padukone sisters look amazing as they strike a happy pose for the camera giving major sibling goals. Sharing the photo, the Om Shanti Om actress wrote, "I miss you peanut !!!Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!! @anishapadukone #siblings."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It will be helmed by Shakun and is a film based on the complexity of modern relationships. It is produced by and will release on February 12, 2020. Deepika also will be seen with Ranveer Singh in ‘83. But the film’s release has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress will also be seen in the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern.

