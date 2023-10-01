Deepika Padukone gives peek into her 'cold meal' on Fighter sets; PV Sindhu says 'Please eat my share also'

Fighter is generating immense anticipation as one of the most awaited upcoming movies. Beyond its promise of thrilling aerial action centered around air force pilots, fans are eagerly awaiting the dynamic pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in their first collaboration.

Previously, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the duo would embark on a 15-day shooting schedule in Italy. Hrithik and Deepika were recently spotted at the airport, ready to jet off to the foreign location for this Siddharth Anand directorial.

Adding to the excitement, Deepika has now treated fans with a glimpse from the sets—a captivating shot with her savoring cold ice-cream. The post has garnered attention, including a notable reaction from Indian Badminton player PV Sindhu.

Deepika Padukone indulges in mouth-watering ice-cream on Fighter sets

On Sunday, October 1, Deepika Padukone treated her followers to a charming glimpse of herself from Italy. The actress radiated casual chic vibes, standing inside an ice-cream shop adorned in a denim ensemble paired with a stylish sling bag. With her hair down and minimal makeup, Deepika exuded natural beauty. In the snapshot, she joyfully posed for the camera, cradling a luscious white ice cream in her hand. The caption of the post added said, “My Cold Meal… (drooling face emoji) #Fighter.” Take a look:

PV Sindhu, Siddharth Anand and fans react to Deepika Padukone's post

Badminton sensation PV Sindhu couldn't resist commenting on Deepika Padukone's post, expressing, “Beautiful picture!! Please eat my share also, anyway I can’t eat.”Deepika's director, Siddharth Anand, playfully inquired, “Photo courtesy?” hinting that he was the one behind the lens capturing the moment.

Fans swiftly flooded the comments section with admiration for Deepika's picture. Some keen-eyed observers pointed out the man she accidentally photobombed. Comments like, “lol the guy at the back be smiling,” and “Liked the way you photobombed the guy behind” showcased the playful banter. Others showered Deepika with endearing terms like 'cutie' and adorned the comments with red heart emojis.

A source had earlier revealed to Pinkvilla, “The Italy schedule begins with a dance number in the coming week picturized on Hrithik and Deepika. It’s a foot-tapping dance number on the lines of Ghungroo from War, with the leading pair looking their best. The stylish song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, will be the talk of the town once launched.”

Fighter is set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘I don’t feel I need to move…’: Deepika Padukone reveals her global ambitions are ‘being beyond a movie star’