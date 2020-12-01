Deepika Padukone gives Ranveer Singh peck on the cheek as she heads to shoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi; PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh joined Deepika Padukone at Taj, Colaba to drop her off as she had to leave for a morning shoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi on a boat. Deepika and Siddhant have been shooting for Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled flick in Mumbai.

Actors and Shakun Batra have been on a roll as the duo continues to shoot for Shakun Batra's untitled film in Mumbai. Often, Deepika and Siddhant have been spotted shooting in the city for the upcoming flick with Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Today, however, Deepika did not head for shoot alone as came to drop her off at Taj, Colaba before she left with Siddhant on a boat. Ranveer was seen making his way to the hotel to drop off his wife as she left for a shoot with Siddhant.

In the photos, we can see Ranveer clad in a black and red printed tracksuit with shades and a mask on. On the other hand, Deepika is seen sporting a comfy and casual look in a white tank top and black tights with sneakers as she headed to shoot. Ranveer can be seen seeing off Deepika as she left to board the boat with her team. In the pictures, Siddhant is seen clad in a white and black tracksuit with a mask and shades as he joined Deepika to head to Alibaug for the shoot.

Deepika gave Ranveer a cheek to cheek kiss before she left for the shoot and he headed back home. The star couple's PDA as they held each other's hand when they came out of the hotel left fans in awe. Later, when Deepika joined Siddhant on the boat, she and the young star waved at the paps and left for Alibaug.

Take a look at Ranveer, Deepika and Siddhant's photos:

Meanwhile, Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya and Dhairya have been spotted over the past few days in the city as they work on Shakun's untitled film. The film was announced earlier this year and is produced by 's Dharma Productions. The first schedule was shot last month in Goa where Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant were seen having a blast while working with each other. It is tentatively slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Also Read|Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant keep it simple yet stylish as they get papped post shooting; PICS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×