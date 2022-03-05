Deepika Padukone gives 'red alert' in leather pants and sweater, heads for Pathaan shoot in Spain; PHOTOS

On Saturday morning, Deepika Padukone was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she headed to Spain to kick off a month-long schedule for Pathaan. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham were snapped at the airport as they too were off to Spain for the shooting schedule. Deepika, who often makes a statement with her airport looks, once again made heads turn in her stylish red and hot pink look. The actress beamed with joy as she headed to resume Pathaan shooting in Spain.

In the photos, Deepika is seen getting out of her car and walking towards the airport gate while the paps request her for photos. She is seen stopping at the gate for photos. Deepika opted for a stylish airport look which was a combo of two colours hot pink and red. She is seen clad in a red sweater with hot pink leather pants and matching pumps. To accessorise her look, Deepika added a matching red and pink cap. Deepika is seen carrying a luxury handbag to complete her look. She smiled and posed for paps before leaving for her flight.

See Deepika Padukone at the airport as she leaves for Pathaan shoot:

This week, Deepika also underwent a hair makeover as she shortened her tresses and the video of her look went viral. The actress was also clicked in a black look as she was making her way to the salon. After Pathaan's announcement this week, Deepika, Shah Rukh and John's fans have been excited to see the trio on the screen in the actioner being directed by Siddharth Anand.

Deepika had shared the announcement video on social media and in it, she was seen introducing Shah Rukh's character with John Abraham. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and is slated to release on January 26, 2023. Besides this, Deepika also has Project K with Prabhas and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

